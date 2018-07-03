Hot And Humid Conditions Expected For The Fourth

It's been one heck of a heatwave in Central New York. For the 4th of July, expect plenty of Sun and hot temps.

The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 95 degrees, sunny, hot and humid conditions for July 4th. The heat index will be closer to 98 degrees, making it feel hotter. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids, and that means more than just a beer or two. Try and stay out of the sun directly and stay in the air conditioning when possible.