Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Reminds Nikki Sixx to Be Grateful

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he found the occasion of being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame an “annoying” experience, but that he’s since come to see the star as a reminder to be grateful.

Sixx and bandmates Vince Neil , Tommy Lee and Mick Mars were present when the memorial was unveiled on Jan. 25, 2006. “We're across the street from the Erotica Museum and Frederick's of Hollywood,” Sixx said on the day. “This is a perfect place for us to be.”

In a recent Instagram post, Sixx shared an image of the star and wrote, “I remember walking Hollywood Blvd in the ’70s. Just a skinny punk ass kid from Idaho. It was the year Star Wars came out. I think it was ’76 or ’77. I had these cool (I thought) lace up white bell bottoms. I don’t even remember the band I was in but I remember thinking I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to play in a band that didn’t fit in. I had weird ideas for lyrics. But things like ‘a star on Hollywood Blvd’ was not in the cards for a [rat] like me.(Good song title).”

He remembered that, in those days, he’d been selling Kirby vacuum cleaners door to door and “failing miserably,” before discussing the award ceremony. “To be honest, the day we got it I wasn’t thrilled.” he said. “I had to drive in from home to do the whole song and dance. I thought the hoopla to be annoying. How often do we forget to be grateful? I was that day (I regret that) and now I see it as nod from the city Motley Crue started in and a reminder to not be such a self prick.”

Sixx’s post is titled “A Scar on Hollywood Blvd,” which was also originally listed as one of the song names planned for the band's 2008 album Saints of Los Angeles , though it didn’t appear on the final LP.

Motley Crue recently reconvened to record four tracks for their upcoming biopic The Dirt , with Sixx seeking to allay fans’ fears by saying the new material would “crush.”