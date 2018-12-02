It's like Steely Dan said: When Black Friday comes, you're gonna dig yourself a hole. And if you haven't put any thought into what you're gonna buy the movie and TV fans in your life for Christmas, Hanukkah, or any other assorted holiday this year, then you really have dug yourself a hole. Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat this for you: You're in major trouble.

Before you let the world pass by you, before the Archbishop sanctifies you (sorry, still going with this Steely Dan thing; it's the only Black Friday song I know) you should first read this list of ten great gifts for the movie or TV dork in your life. We've tried to run the gamut here, from relatively inexpensive to a little more pricey, from books and Blu-rays to novelty gifts. There's something on here for Star Wars fans and Game of Thrones fans and Harry Potter fans and Batman fans. Oh, and whisky fans. Never forget the whisky fans.

We've also included prices and direct links to where you can purchase all ten of these gifts at home, right now, to make things as easy on you as possible. That way you can finish your holiday shopping as quickly as possible and go back to listening to Steely Dan. You're welcome.