15 Holiday Gift Ideas for Headbangers

And just like that, the holidays are upon us once again. We know what a pain holiday shopping can be. Even if you’re shopping for another metalhead, it’s hard sometimes because we’re inherent collectors who already own every vinyl, book and limited edition merch imaginable.

Don’t fret, we have a guide that offers a range of collectors’ items, guaranteeing a little something for every headbanger in your life this season. In fact, you’ll probably click through this guide with a few new ideas for your own holiday wishlist this year. Check out our list and spare yourself the embarrassment of being a Grinch this season.