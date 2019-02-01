You have to love that there’s so much stuff in Hobbs & Shaw , they actually made an extra-long trailer to show it all. Three whole minutes of pure insanity!

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in the first Fast and Furious spinoff, where their Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw team up to stop ... an actual supervillain? He’s played by Idris Elba. Even by Fast and Furious standards this looks nuts.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens in theaters on August 2.

