End Of Summer Marked By Hinckley Boat Launch Closing

A true sign that summer has ended in Central New York is when the boat launching ramp at Hinckley Reservoir closes for the season.

For boaters, this will close for the season on Wednesday, September 12th. WKTV reports that the Power Authority will also be removing the directional and warning buoys at the boat launch, and by the power dam spillway and other areas near the Gregory B. Jarvis Power Plant.

Good news though for 2019, the Power Authority plans to reopen the boat launching ramp in May 2019, before Memorial Day weekend.