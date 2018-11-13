The Netflix series with the biggest buzz this fall is clearly The Haunting of Hill House , Mike Flanagan’s 10-part adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel. With a cast that includes Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the show has earned rave reviews from critics and from fans, and the occasional, hilarious reaction video from social media. Like this one, posted this week by Twitter user @PlainElizabeth , of her mom absolutely freaking the eff out at a particularly spooky moment. That Hill House will get you!

That is tremendous. You have to feel a little bad for the Mom, but not so bad that you don’t want to watch her freak out over and over. We have watched this video at least eight times so far. Wait, hang on a second. Okay, nine times.

If you haven’t watched The Haunting of Hill House yet, the whole series is currently streaming on Netlfix. But make sure you are prepared first. And maybe tell Mom to sit this one out. Love you, Mom. But c’mon; no way you’re making it through this one. It’s just not happening.