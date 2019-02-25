High Winds Causing Damage All Over New York

Roadways in Central New York currently have poor visibility due to white out conditions from the snow and wind. It is causing all sorts of issue all over the state.

A tractor trailer tipped over in the wind in Genesee County due to the wind and Video News Service caught it on YouTube:

A similar scene happened here in Deerfield. WKTV reports that the state Department of Transportation closed the roadway between Walker Road and Steuben Road after a rollover was called in around 5AM Monday. Currently there is no word on if the driver sustained any injuries.

WIBX is reporting that a Travel Advisory has been issued for the city of Rome 6PM tonight through 6AM tomorrow morning. Currently more than 65,000 power outages have been reported in upstate New York.

Also, the City of Oswego is seeing crazy winds over the Great Lakes: