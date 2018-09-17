Is A Hidden Busch Beer Medallion Hidden In The Adirondacks?

Busch Beer is launching a contest this week to get you in the woods hunting for medallions. They have placed 10 in random places from New York to Alaska. Is there one in the Adirondack park?

Busch will be giving out a free full year's worth of beer to one lucky winner. How do you win? Find a medallion in the woods. The contest is part of Busch's push to support the National Forest Foundation. Thrillist reports Busch will also be donating 1 cent of every sale (up to $175,000) of special Outdoors Busch and Busch Light cases to the National Forest Foundation.

Here's how the contest works :

The already-affordable beer company will place special medallions on 10 trees in forests that range from New York to Alaska and release clues to the tree locations on social media starting on September 18. The first person to find one of the markers will receive a full year of beer. More details and an official page will be up on Busch.com starting on September 13."

What goes better than drinking beers in the woods? Drinking beer for FREE in the woods!

When you think of the possibilities of where Busch could hide these, you would have to think the Adirondack Park is a good spot for New York. The Adirondack Park at about 6.1 million acres is larger than Yellowstone (2.2 million acres), Yosemite (0.76 million acres), Glacier (1 million acres), Grand Canyon (1.2 million acres), Great Smokies (.5 million acres) National parks combined.

WE AREN'T SAYING YOU WILL FIND ONE IN THE ADIRONDACKS, but the odds look good right?