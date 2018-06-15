Herkimer Residents Could Go To Jail Over Yard Sale Permits

Any person who willingly engages in any business activity enumerated under this article without a proper license or permit shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by a fine no less that $100 or more that $500. Each offence shall be a separate distinct offence, and in the case of a continuing offence, each day's continuance thereof shall be deemed a separate and distinct offence. Upon arrest for operation without a license or permit, the accused shall be required to post bail in the amount of $100.