Herkimer College Student Charged With Making Threat

A Herkimer College student is facing charges after allegedly posting on social media that the college was going to be "bombed.'

Herkimer Police say 20-year old Coody Kane of Queens, NY was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say campus safety immediately identified Kane as the student who made the threat and responded to her on-campus apartment. After speaking with Kane and searching the apartment, authorities determined there was no immediate threat to the college or any students.

Campus safety was assisted by the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center in securing social media evidence.

Kane was arraigned and sent to the Herkimer County Jail on $25,000 bail.