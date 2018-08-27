Herkimer College Offering Ghost Hunting Classes This Fall

Herkimer College will be offering the chance for paranormal enthusiasts to ghost hunt this fall through a paranormal investigation course.

Titled Chasing Shadows 101, the course will cover a variety of topics, and is designed to provide an in depth look at the history of paranormal investigation, the Psychic approach to investigating, Paranormal Science, how to use equipment with hands-on learning, how to conduct an investigation, evidence analysis, Spirit Photography and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn hands-on with planning and investigating two reportedly haunted locations.

The class will be taught by TV ghost hunting personalities who were featured as the PBS Ghost Hunters and have worked with numerous paranormal TV figures from SyFy channel and more.

The class consists of 8 classes of two hours each, starting on September 21st 6-8PM, and running until November 9th. The cost of the class is $89, and registration is conducted through Herkimer College's website , pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. The follow-up class Chasing Shadows 201 is offered as a continuation of the learning through as series of investigations and evidence review.

Chasing Shadows 201 Investigation: