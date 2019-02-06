It's a right of passage in CNY, working at Water-Safari for the summer. Either you, or someone you know has at one point right?

Applications are now being accepted online and in person to spend the summer working at New York State's largest water fun park.

Complete your application online at WaterSafari.com and schedule an interview at your convenience, or you can apply in person at the Water Safari Office every Monday - Thursday between 9 am - 5 pm for a guaranteed on-the-spot interview. This is a great way to secure your spot on their summer team early.

Before applying, the team at Water Safari has a few requirements:

Team members are expected to provide outstanding guest service at all times and to have fun! Should you be hired, you are expected to exhibit these qualities 100% of the time while on the job.

Some of those criteria are:

Make eye contact and smile

Have a positive attitude

Mind your appearance

Be a team player

All applicants must be at least 14 years old at the time of applying and have a valid and current email address - some jobs require employees to be 16 or 18 years of age.