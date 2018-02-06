Here Come Poison And Cheap Trick To The Lakeview Amphitheater

The Nothin' But A Good Time Tour is coming to Syracuse in June.

Save to date! You can see Poison with special guests Cheap Trick Wednesday, June 13 at the Lakeview Amphitheater .

Sing with Brett Michaels to "Every Rose Has It's Thorn," "Talk Dirty to Me," "Nothin' But a Good Time," "I Won't Forget You" and many more of our favorites. Then Cheap Trick will rock out to 'Dream Police," "I Want You To Want Me," "Surrender," and "The Flame."

This show won't break the bank. According to Syracuse.com ticket prices range from $199.50 to $25, and four-packs of lawn seats are $75 while supplies last. Tickets go on sale at online at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com on Friday, Feb 9 at 10 a.m.

Ethan Miller /Getty Images

We have a lot of great show to look forward to at the Lakeview this summer.

June 5: Dave Matthews Band

June 13: Poison, Cheap Trick

June 19: Foreigner with Whitesnake , Jason Bonham

July 3: Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers

July 27: Chicago, REO Speedwagon

Aug. 24: Lynyrd Skynyrd with Hank Williams Jr.

