Here Is Your First Look at Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Via press release, Netflix announced that production has officially begun on The Witcher , the streaming service’s adaptation of the beloved fantasy series. And as an added bonus to fans, they also unveiled the first look at star Henry Cavill in costume as Geralt of Rivia. You can watch the video above.

Here is the official synopsis for the show:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Netflix also announced additions to the cast including Eamon Farren ( The ABC Murders , Twin Peaks ) as Cahir, Joey Batey ( Knightfall , Strike ) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen ( House of Cards , Sherlock ) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson ( Wanderlust , Judy ) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał ( 1983 ) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte ( Jamillah & Aladdin , Dickensian ) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer ( Harry Potter ) as Triss.

Production is now underway in Romania; the series is scheduled for an eight-episode season. Monsters will be hunted, Marthas will be saved, a good time shall be had by all. (Also #RIP Henry Cavill’s mustache. We miss it already.)