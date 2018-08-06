Heat Advisory Issued for Much of Central New York

A heat advisory has been issued for much of Central New York.

Temperatures are expected to easily be in the 90s today with the heat index feeling close to 100.

According to the NWS ,

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room,

stay out of the sun.

Impacted counties include Oneida, Herkimer and Madison. The National Weather Service issued the advisory to begin at 11 a.m. and go until 9 p.m.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water and to frequently check on children and the elderly, as they are most vulnerable to heat related illness.

It's also important to remember not to leave children or pets in vehicles.