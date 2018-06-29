Heat Advisory Issued for CNY, Heat Index Could Reach 110 Degrees

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of Central New York as temperatures are expected to rise into the 90's.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Oneida County, Onondaga County, Madison, Sounther Herkimer, Seneca, Southern Cayuga counties. The advisory includes the cities of Boonville, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica, as well as Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Norwich, and Dolgeville. Nearly all of New York State is under some form of Heat Advisory.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 10 PM EDT

Monday.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES... From 95 to around 100 Saturday afternoon then from 100 to locally 110 Sunday and Monday afternoons.

* TIMING... A prolonged heat wave will start on Saturday and intensify Sunday and Monday with the highest heat index values each afternoon. Hot and humid weather will continue through most of next week.

* IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Pets are also susceptible to danger during extreme heat events. Make sure your pets are safe by following these tips from the Humane Society of the United States: