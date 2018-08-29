Heat Advisory In Effect With Strong T-storms In CNY

A heat advisory remains in effect for all of CNY until 8 pm tonight. Please don't forget to check on the elderly and bring your pets to a cool location.

Cooling stations are open all across NYS for those who have no other way to cool off. Follow the link to find a location near you.

Relief is in sight as a cold front will approach the region late this afternoon through the early evening, with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few of the storms could produce strong, gusty winds.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES... Near 100 degrees due to temperatures in

the lower 90s and dewpoints around 70.

* TIMING... Highest heat indices will be from noon to 5 PM.

* IMPACTS... The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Extended Forcast:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Labor Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

