Heart Live Album Includes Guns N’ Roses, Alice in Chains Guests

Heart have released a video of their performance of “Lost Angel” from their upcoming album Live in Atlantic City , and announced the guests who'll appear alongside them.

Recorded in 2006, the show features Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses , Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Alice in Chains , among others. The concert was originally broadcast as an episode of VH1’s Decades of Rock .

You can watch “Lost Angel” – one of the few songs that doesn’t feature any guests -- below.

Live in Atlantic City will be released on Jan. 25 in CD, LP, DVD and digital formats, and appears to mark an improvement in relations between sisters Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson , who put the band on hiatus in 2016 after a family dispute.

Both had predicted the problem would be resolved in time, and that seems to be the case, with Nancy saying recently that it was “looking really good for a Heart reunion tour." “There's a big offer up there on the table," she said. "Me and Ann are talking, so we'll keep talking.”

Heart, 'Live in Atlantic City' Track Listing

1. “Bebe Le Strange” (with Dave Navarro)

2. “Straight On” (with Dave Navarro)

3. “Crazy On You” (with Dave Navarro)

4. “Lost Angel”

5. “Even It Up” (with Gretchen Wilson)

6. “Rock ‘n’ Roll” (with Gretchen Wilson)

7. “Dog & Butterfly” (with Rufus Wainwright)

8. “Would?” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)

9. “Rooster” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)

10. “Alone” (with Carrie Underwood)

11. “Magic Man”

12. “Misty Mountain Hop” (with Dave Navarro)

13. “Dreamboat Annie”

14. “Barracuda” (ensemble)