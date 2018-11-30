Hear AC/DC’s ‘Hells Bells’ Played on Actual Church Bells

Over the years, AC/DC ’s 1980 classic “Hells Bells” has been covered by a wide variety of artists and many bar bands, but you’ve never heard the song played quite like this. A video has surfaced of a German musician playing “Hells Bells” with church tower bells. Watch the video below.

David Drambyan is the musician who plays the carillion in the video. According to Wikipedia, the carillion is a “musical instrument that is typically housed in a bell tower of a church or municipal building.” It consists of “at least 23 cast bronze, cup-shaped bells” which are struck using a keyboard and foot pedals.

The video was shot at The Red Tower in Halle, Germany, which was built between 1418 and 1503. According to Loudersound , this specific carillion is the largest in Europe and was installed in 1999. It consists of 76 bells that weigh in excess of 119,000 pounds.

“Hells Bells” is featured on the band’s 1980 effort Back in Black , which also boasts the group’s classic songs “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Shoot to Thrill,” and “Have a Drink on Me.”

