And so it begins: HBO has revealed the first official look at Watchmen , Damon Lindelof ’s upcoming series based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ beloved graphic novel of the same name. Expected to premiere in 2019, the series is — per Lindelof — more of a “remix” than a direct adaptation, continuation or reboot. Still, the first official look comes with the caption, “Who watches the Watchmen” — indicating that HBO’s forthcoming series may not be entirely unfamiliar.

HBO debuted the first look at Watchmen via the series’ new Instagram account, which will presumably play host to more images and videos over the coming months:



The motion image reveals what appears to be a new character — one of many that will be featured in the series alongside more familiar faces. Set in the world created by Moore and Gibbons, Watchmen “will not be a re-telling of the story from the graphic novel, but rather a new story in the same world with new characters set in the present day,” per HBO’s official synopsis. In a recent open letter , Lindelof — who serves as series showrunner and executive producer — elaborated on his approach to the series, which will “revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”

So far, the cast includes Regina King (who previously starred in Lindelof’s The Leftovers ), Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Frances Fisher, Sara Vickers, Lily Rose Smith, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing and Adelynn Spoon.

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.