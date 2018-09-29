The Best Title of the Year Goes to the ‘Happy Death Day’ Sequel

Of all the riffs on Groundhog Day in recent years, the most clever has to be Happy Death Day , about a woman who is murdered and then relives the day she dies over and over (and gets killed over and over) until she solves her own death. Audiences agreed; the film cost under $5 million to produce and grossed more than $120 million worldwide. So it’s sequel time next year — and it’s time for maybe the greatest sequel title of the century.

Variety reports that the next Happy Death Day arrives in theaters on February 14, 2019. And it is called — wait for it ... wait for it — Happy Death Day 2U.

More details on the film (including I guess what might be considered a minor spoiler about the original):

The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with Jason Blum producing. Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, and Samson Mucke (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) serve as executive producers. Plot details are under wraps, though a synopsis said Rothe will discover that “dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.”

The nice part about a story where some repeats something over and over again: You can keep repeating it in sequels! Good or bad, Happy Death Day 2U will go down in history thanks to that amazing title.