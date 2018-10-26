Hannaford Stores Recalling Product Due To Possible Salmonella

The Hannaford Supermarket chain has announced a recall on a few of their products due to salmonella contamination concerns.

The Hannaford website lists a number of their 'Taste of Inspirations' brand products.

The following food items were specifically listed.

- UPC: 72543999548 BEST BY: 3/27/2019 Taste Of Inspirations South of the Border Pizza - UPC: 72543999549



If you've purchased any of the items in the list above, Hannaford is encouraging consumers return the product for a full refund. The Hannaford website states, "Hannaford works closely with suppliers and government agencies to provide customers with healthy, nutritious choices. Any product sold through our stores that has been recalled by the producer is removed from our shelves."