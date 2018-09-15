It’s been 40 years since Michael Myers returned to Haddonfield to kill a bunch of teens and stalk Laurie Strode. Now we’re getting not just one, but two Halloween movies in theaters this fall: the original, and the remix.

David Gordon Green ’s new Halloween will hit theaters in just a month from now, giving fans of the franchise one a final showdown between Michael and Laurie in a direct sequel to the 1978 horror classic. But before you see the new Halloween , wouldn’t it be awesome to rewatch the John Carpenter original on the big screen? Luckily, you can.

The original Halloween is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary beginning on September 27. CineLife Entertainment will release a version that’s been remastered and restored by original cinematographer Dean Cundey (via EW ). Check out the 40th anniversary trailer below, and see the full list of cities and theaters the Boogeyman will stop by on CineLife’s website .

It’s perfect the original will return before Green’s film arrives. The new Halloween , which ignores all the sequels and reboots in the franchise that followed the first, pays loving homage to the Carpenter classic. It’s full of clever callbacks and recreated shots that are especially fun to watch with the first film fresh in your mind. It’s a gorier, funnier remix to Carpenter’s horror masterpiece (you can read ScreenCrush’s full review here ).