Halloween Mailbox Prank in Western New York Causes Police Investigation

Often times, Halloween leads to creepy pranks. I remember when there was a bunch of "creepy clown" sightings in Central New York. That had me scared out of my mind, I'm not one for being spooked. But - what's going on in Western New York currently would creep me out to the max.

Some families in the Western New York area are concerned after finding a joker playing card with what is made to look like blood and the date Oct. 31, or Halloween.

According to WHEC, Michelle Meyer, who is a resident of Henrietta (a suburb of Rochester,) received one of the cards in her mailbox. She shared the experience on Facebook and says she was contacted by several other neighbors that received the same "warning."

"Is it a sign that they're going to come back on Halloween and do something to my property? To my dog?" questioned Meyer.

Meyer says she believes at least six neighbors, including herself, received a card but so far the Monroe County Sheriff's Office told WHEC they received only two formal reports.

"I think the intent was to scare people and I don't understand why this was funny," said Meyer.

In case you don't know the reference, in criminology, a calling card is any type of object left behind by a criminal at the scene of a crime; a way to taunt authorities or claim responsibility. It was a popular method used by Heath Ledger's character, the Joker, in "The Dark Knight."

The sherrif's department believes it could be just a creepy Halloween prank. However, they mentioned they are taking it very seriously in case it does turn in to some kind of a threat.

What would you do if you found one of these in your mailbox?

