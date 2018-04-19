It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode first came face-to-face – er, face-to-mask – with Michael Myers. But with time comes age, and in David Gordon Green ‘s new Halloween sequel, you’ll see that age all over Myer’s iconic white mask.

The Michael Myers mask has changed many times over the many Halloween sequels and reboots. The one we’ll see in the upcoming movie, which essentially retcons all other installments and is a direct sequel to John Carpenter ‘s 1978 film, will look more ragged and worn than ever. On Thursday, Jamie Lee Curtis shared the very first look at the new mask in the film’s poster:

It’s a pretty awesome looking mask, not to mention even more frightening with its thick cracks and discoloration. And that look is inline with everything we’ve heard from the film’s special effects make-up artist Christopher Nelson. He recently spoke about designing the new mask specifically to reflect the passage of time:

The film takes place 40 years later, so you’re not going to have that same mask, it’s not going to be this pristine, beautiful thing that it was in 1978. You have to approach it from that standpoint. I had 40-year-old masks that I studied and looked at how they broke down, how they wrinkled, how they did this and how they did that. I also took into account the context of the film. Where is the mask now and where has it been for these 40 years? Without revealing anything, I took that into context. I had hundreds of photos and books.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Green’s Halloween, written by him, Danny McBride , and Jeff Fradley, will follow Curtis’ Laurie and her daughter, played by Judy Greer . Carpenter is returning for the score, and the film will arrive in theaters on October 19, just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original.