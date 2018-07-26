Hail, Damaging Winds And Severe T-storms Forecast In Central New York
Batten down the hatches tomorrow, Friday, July 27, 2018, as there's a strong possibility for severe storms to roll through CNY.
The National Weather Service says...severe weather will be over the eastern half of our forecast area, where peak heating and destabilization will be realized ahead of the cold front. The main risk from severe storms appears to be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out hail given the potential for organized severe convection (vertical transport of heat and moisture in the atmosphere, especially by updrafts and downdrafts in an unstable atmosphere. The terms "convection" and "thunderstorms" often are used interchangeably, although thunderstorms are only one form of convection).
Hazardous Weather Outlook for Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-Delaware- and all of Central New York.
Friday, July 27, 2018 - The potential exists for strong thunderstorms to develop across the region on Friday. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind
gusts. Monitor 96.1 The Eagle for the updated forecast.