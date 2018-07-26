Batten down the hatches tomorrow, Friday, July 27, 2018, as there's a strong possibility for severe storms to roll through CNY .

The National Weather Service says...severe weather will be over the eastern half of our forecast area, where peak heating and destabilization will be realized ahead of the cold front. The main risk from severe storms appears to be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out hail given the potential for organized severe convection (vertical transport of heat and moisture in the atmosphere, especially by updrafts and downdrafts in an unstable atmosphere. The terms "convection" and "thunderstorms" often are used interchangeably, although thunderstorms are only one form of convection).

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-Delaware- and all of Central New York .

Friday, July 27, 2018 - The potential exists for strong thunderstorms to develop across the region on Friday. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind

gusts. Monitor 96.1 The Eagle for the updated forecast.

Extended Forcast For Central New York:

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around six mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around six mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.