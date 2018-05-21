Guns N’ Roses Reveal Previously Unseen ‘It’s So Easy’ Video

Guns N' Roses are banking on fans having a voracious appetite with their massive upcoming Appetite for Destruction 30th anniversary reissue. And with the collection coming soon, you can bet there are a number of additions to entice fans, including today's reveal of the previously unseen video for "It's So Easy."

The clip was filmed live at The Cathouse in Los Angeles back in 1989, but it was never finished and remained in the vaults until the band decided to revisit the classic Appetite album for the expansive new reissue. At present, the clip is only available to view via Apple Music, so if you have an account, head here, and if not, watch a teaser clip.

The footage has been digitally restored in 4K UHD from 16mm film transfers with the original conceptual scenes edited back in with the live footage, giving the clip the originally intended outcome. "It's So Easy" is one of 15 GN'R videos that are currently available via the Apple Music playlist that you can access here.

There are different options for the Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction reissue, but the most comprehensive retails for $999 and is limited to just 10,000 units worldwide. The "Locked N' Loaded" set includes et includes a 96-page hardcover book filled with previously unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, four CDs totaling 73 tracks, 49 of which were previously unreleased, lithographs, rings, buttons, patches, a turntable mat, plenty of vinyl, replica ticket stubs and still a lot more. Get more info on that set here while other versions of the collection with fewer extras can be found here.

Guns N' Roses will spend parts of June and July on tour in Europe, while an Asian leg of the "Not in This Lifetime" tour is slated for November. See all of their remaining tour stops here.

See Guns N' Roses in the Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s