Guns N’ Roses Release Previously Unseen ‘It’s So Easy’ Video

Guns N’ Roses have released a previously unseen video for “It’s So Easy” exclusively on Apple Music. The video leads the way for the June 29 reissue of the band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

Before the beginning of the video, we hear singer Axl Rose’s voice telling a crowd, “We’re making this for the home video. Actually that’s wrong, it’ll be on the home video, but what we’re making this for is ourselves. So, like, you know if we made a nice video for MTV, we put it out, we’d sell more records and shit. But instead, we’re gonna spend a hundred and fifty grand just to make something we want to see.”

What they apparently wanted to see was performance clips of the band playing live in 1989 at the infamous Cathouse nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood. There are jump cuts to different points in the show (sometimes Rose wears a leather coat, sometimes just a T-shirt and sometimes no shirt at all) and lots of footage of women dancing, rocking out and engaging in a little light bondage (hey, it’s GNR in 1989 -- this was probably the tamest stuff they could show).

In all, the clip captures the energy and barely controlled chaos of the band’s early live shows and makes you wish you had been there to see it in person.