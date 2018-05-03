If the professional-looking unboxing video that leaked last night is any indication, Guns N’ Roses are about to announce a deluxe "Locked N' Loaded" reissue of their debut album Appetite for Destruction.

The clip, which has since been deleted, listed a June 29 release date for the 73-track box set, which includes 49 previously unreleased tracks, to be presented across four CDs, a Blu-ray and seven vinyl discs. You can see the deleted video -- which was copied by a fan -- below. That date lines up with a recently posted Amazon listing and fan-shot photos of billboards promoting the new album.

Triple-M in Australia also reported that the lead single, the previously unreleased “Shadow of Your Love,” will be streaming tomorrow.

According to the video -- which has not been officially released or commented on by the band or its representatives -- the 1987 album has been remastered from the original tapes and pressed across two LPs in a foil sleeve, with the fourth side carrying a hologram. The Blu-ray disc offers new 5.1 surround sound mixes. The 1986 album Live Like a Suicide appears on one LP, while another contains B-sides.Other discs contain 25 tracks from the 1986 Sound City studio sessions and two recorded with producer Mike Clink. In all, 49 recordings are previously unreleased.

The super-deluxe version of the set will be presented in a wooden cabinet with a faux leather exterior and handmade 3D cross device, a 96-page hardcover book containing unseen photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive, 12 lithographs “visualizing each song from the album,” turntable mat and cleaning cloth, six gig flyers, a flyer inviting fans to attend the “Welcome to the Jungle” video shoot, six logo patches, five metal guitar picks, three replica ticket stubs, five band skull lapel pins and five skull rings, a collectible coin, a 7" vinyl adapter, five band member photos, six temporary tattoos, a reproduction of the Robert Williams painting that adorned early versions of the album, two posters, a bandanna, a replica concert banner, a USB stick and a numbered certificate of authenticity.