Watch Guns N’ Roses’ Lyric Video for Acoustic ‘Move to the City’

Guns N’ Roses released a lyric video for their acoustic version of “Move to the City,” which appears on the new box set edition of their debut album Appetite for Destruction.

The track first appeared on the band’s 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide; the acoustic version is one of two recordings made with producer Mike Clink included in the new set. The other song, “Shadow of Your Love,” was released along with the extended version announcement.

You can watch the video below.

Guns N’ Roses were recently named as the biggest act of the ‘80s and ‘90s on YouTube, with their video for “November Rain” having passed one billion views, and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” approaching 700 million.

The band’s popularity was boosted with the return of classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan to Axl Rose’s lineup in 2016. Since then, their Not in This Lifetime tour is reported to have grossed almost $500 million.

The tour could have included guitarist Izzy Stradlin too, but he decided not to get involved, saying in a tweet – which he later deleted – that the band didn't want to "share the loot equally." Former band manager Alan Niven later said that Stradlin had then accepted an invitation to make a guest appearance, as former drummer Steven Adler had done, but then walked out.