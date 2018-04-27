Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ‘Whiners’ Green Day Aren’t Breaking Up

We've all had at least one of our favorite bands break up after someone joins a side group or starts a solo project, so it's only natural to start worrying about trouble behind the scenes when band members start busying themselves with other things. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has made it clear that they have no plans to split in the wake of his new group the Longshot, however — and he isn't super happy about having to set anyone at ease, either.

"Some of you are asking about Green Day and if there’s anything wrong, or if we’re breaking up," Armstrong told followers in the below clip, originally posted to the Longshot's Instagram feed. “The answer is no."

With that out of the way, Armstrong pointed out that making music is supposed to be fun — and listening to it is supposed to be entertainment — and anyone looking for deeper, darker meaning behind his activities isn't doing themselves any favors. "I'm having some fun with some of my friends. I'm what you call 'a musician,'" he continued. "Some people have a hard time calling it that sometimes. With that said, shut the fuck up."

That might be a little harsh, but as Armstrong went on to point out, it's irritating feeling dogged by a fan base controversy when you're just trying to have — and offer — a good time. "You’re a fucking whiner," he went on. "I’m playing music because that’s what I’m supposed to do. That’s what people that play guitar, and drums, and bass, and they sing – this is what we do. So if you don’t like it, then fuck off. And if you do like it, come along, because it’s a lot of fun. All right? Have a pleasant day."