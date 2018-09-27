Great Escape Lake George Offering Big Prize For Cockroach Eaters

The Great Escape located in Queensbury is holding a contest that will make your skin crawl. Part of Thrill Fest for Halloween, the park has announced it's holding a cockroach eating contest.

WNYT reports the contest will be held October 6th - October 8th and involves Madagascar hissing cockroaches:

A park spokesperson says a group will be selected to eat live Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Whoever eats and swallows theirs the fastest will win a four-pack of 2019 season passes."

Can you imagine competing and not winning passes? That would truly suck.