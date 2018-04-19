Grab Free Coffee at CNY Stewart’s Shops This Month

If your day doesn't really get started until you have that first cup of java, you're gonna love grabbing a free cup of coffee from Stewart's this month.

All you need to do is bring your own mug into the store, and Stewart's will fill it up with free coffee .

According to Stewart's website , the promotion is to help celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 22.

"Customers can choose from a variety of hot coffee flavors including Stewart’s House Blend, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, and seasonal Chocolate Nut Truffle coffee. Make it just the way you like with your choice of creamers and sweeteners.

Plus, for those who prefer hot tea, it will also be free with a travel mug. This promotion runs all day, Earth Day."

Mark Sunday, April 22 on your calendar - grab your travel mug and get a FREE cup of joe from Stewart's Shops - and do something good for the environment at the same time.

Stewart's Shops are located throughout Central New York , including Utica , Rome , New Hartford, and Dolgeville.

BONUS VIDEO: