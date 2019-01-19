Governor Andrew Cuomo is making three appearances in New York to share the states plan on dealing with Winter Storm Harper . In addition to several inches of snow, the storm will also usher in deadly wind chills. Here's the Governor's Itinerary.

Cuomo just concluded a briefing in Cheektowaga. Now he's en route to Binghamton where he'll speak at the DOT Region 9 on 112 Barlow Road in Binghamton at noon. Then he's on to Utica for a 2 p.m. briefing at the DOT Oneida East facilities at 2436 Chenango Road.

At the briefings, he's been explaining the state's winter storm preparedness for as the storm approaches. The state has bans on trailer trucks on buses on the Thruway and several Highways after 3 p.m. Saturday. At times the Governor's briefing is available live on his website . However, it's a fast-moving transition across the state and video isn't always available.

Get the 411 on all road conditions and check out cameras along your route at 511NY.org.

Winter Weather Preparation: