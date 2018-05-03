Just five short months ago, it seemed that John Travolta’s crime drama Gotti may never see the light of day. Ten days before it was supposed to be released by Lionsgate Premiere across multiple digital platforms, Gotti’s release was cancelled, Lionsgate having sold the movie back to its producers. After speculation ran wild, Travolta explained that he had asked Lionsgate to give the movie up so that he could find a distributor who had the funding and connections to better release the film, and perhaps even premiere it at the Cannes Film Festival. Unlike mob boss John Gotti’s attempts to stay out of prison, Travolta’s plan worked.