Golden Corral has announced it's Grand Opening so mark your calendar!

Golden Corral started building the 10,000-square-foot restaurant at 115 Simon Drive, next to Lowe's, facing Midler Avenue and I-690 in Syracuse back in May of 2018, and it's finally opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11.

Syracuse.com says the Syracuse buffet will be the chain’s seventh Upstate New York location. Golden Corral’s last Central New York location was on South Fourth Street in Fulton, but that restaurant closed in 2005.

Golden Corral is best known for its endless buffet for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. You can choose from over 150 items including USDA, grilled to order sirloin steaks, pork, seafood, and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Bourbon Street Chicken, fresh salads, their famous yeast rolls, the Smokehouse, and dessert all the time.

Golden Corral is currently hiring for the Syracuse location at goldencorraljobs.com .