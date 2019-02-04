Gold Medal Flour Recalled In CNY For Salmonella Concerns

Here's another reason why we're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough. Five-pound bags of flour has been recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. No confirmed illnesses have been reported.

generalmills.com

Jim Murphy , president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division, says "...flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Do not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. Flour is made from wheat that is grown outdoors where bacteria are often present. Flour is typically not treated to kill bacteria during the normal milling process.

If you have any questions or need a replacement coupon call 1-800-230-8103.