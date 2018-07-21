Godzilla is back, and he’s got some monstrous pals with him.

The first trailer for director Michael Doughtery ‘s Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped during Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con panel in Hall H on Saturday. And in the follow-up to Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film, the world is on the verge of total chaos. Godzilla is back with his fiery roar and he’s joined by a trio of other monsters, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

We know the new movie will follow the government organization Monarch from the first film, particularly with Vera Farmaiga’s character, Dr. Emma Russell, who gets kidnapped by another group. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown plays her young daughter, looking as at home as ever here alongside some beasties.

Here’s the full synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Kyle Chandler, Charles Dance, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi. The film will roar into theaters on May 31, 2019.