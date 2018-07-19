If you had any doubt about Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Godzilla sequel – which, why would you?! – the first teaser will surely quell that. The Stranger Things star is just good with monsters, or at least, good at looking scared as heck when monsters are nearby.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the very first footage of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film from director Michael Dougherty. The short teaser shows Brown’s character Madison trying to make radio contact with Monarch, which you may remember from the 2014 film and Kong: Skull Island. It’s the scientific government organization dedicated to studying Godzilla and his reptilian pals. But radio silence quickly turns to chaotic noises of destruction as beasties growl and roar in the distance.

The teaser also kicked off a viral campaign for the new film with an official Monarch Twitter account. That points fans to a website where you can dig for clues to unlock classified files and track Godzilla across the globe. You can even monitor his heart rate, just to make sure the guy is doing alright:

In Dougherty’s film, Brown plays the daughter of Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Emma Russell, aka a “DJ for the monsters“ and Monarch employee who gets kidnapped by another organization. Brown playing a girl surrounded by monsters, searching for her mother and dealing with secret government organizations? Told you it was a perfect fit. Kyle Chandler also stars as Madison’s father and Emma’s ex-husband Mark.

The first trailer for the Godzilla sequel is bound to drop during Warner Bros’ Comic-Con panel this Saturday. Check back here once that arrives online. Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31, 2019.