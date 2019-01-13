Van Halen, Aerosmith Collaborator Glen Ballard Selling Beach ‘Sanctuary’ for $8 Million
Glen Ballard, a veteran songwriter and producer who has worked with such names as Aerosmith, Van Halen, Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette, is selling his beach house in Malibu, Calif. The asking price is $7.995 million.
The listing, held by Scott Moore, Ally Jaret and Adam Jaret of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, calls it a "sanctuary," "serene' and peaceful. While they only mention that it is "celebrity-owned," -- the Los Angeles Times notes that it's owned by Ballard -- they add that it has been "a getaway for many artists and actors alike" since being built in 1940. Sitting on a 7,028-square-foot lot, the 1,100-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors and high-end appliances. Surrounding the circular solarium reads, "There midnight's all a-glimmer, and noon a purple glow," a line from "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by William Butler Yeats.
Outside, an elevated deck leads out to 40 feet of a private beach leading out to the Pacific Ocean, while a brick patio and two-car garage can be found at the front of the house. Atop the home is a weather vane with a dolphin.
Ballad has a lengthy resume of writing and producing pop, rock and R&B hits to his name, including Jackson's "The Man in the Mirror," Jack Wagner's "All I Need," Wilson Phillips' "Hold On" and all of Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album. He produced the two new songs on Van Halen's Best of - Volume 1 compilation -- "Can't Get This Stuff No More" and "Me Wise Magic" -- and three tracks on Aerosmith's Nine Lives -- "Pink," "Falling in Love (Is Hard on the Knees)" and "Taste of India."