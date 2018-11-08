Girl Scouts Suing Boy Scouts Over Change Of Name

In the battle of Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts have filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts for dropping the word "boy" in an effort to attract girls.

WKTV reports that a complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court. The Girls Scouts claim the name change erodes "its core brand identity" and sows confusion among the public.

They say the Boy Scouts have no right to rebrand themselves as "The Scouts" or use terms like "scouts" or "scouting" to open the program to girls.

The Boy Scouts are currently reviewing the lawsuit.