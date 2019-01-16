Well that was fast.

Less than 24 hours after the news that Jason Reitman is making a new Ghostbusters movie — not a reboot or a sequel to the recent all-female version, but a direct sequel and continuation of the original two films from the 1980s — comes the first teaser above. It’s not much, but hey, that’s the Ecto-1!

The trailer comes via Entertainment Weekly , which invites you to speculate just where the Ecto-1 has wound up. EW says Reitman wanted the clip to “raise rather than answer questions: Whose lonely property is this? What became of Stantz, Spengler, Zeddemore, and Venkman? Why is a vehicle once used to save the world from demonic takeover gathering dust in the middle of nowhere?” (I think this is the barn from Back to the Future . I have a whole theory about this.)

Here was Reitman’s initial comment on the news:

I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters is due in theaters in the summer of 2020. And apparently, they’re pretty far along in the process of pre-production too. They’ve already shot stuff. (At least this stuff.)