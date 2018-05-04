Go Ghost Hunting At The Erie Canal Museum In Syracuse

Interested in the paranormal? Join the Central New York Ghost Hunters for paranormal investigation of the 1850 Syracuse Weighlock Building, part of the Erie Canal Museum.

The event is taking place on Saturday May 19th at 6:30PM. There will be four 90-minute sessions that include a half-hour evidence reveal and an hour of ghost hunting in selected parts of the building.

Tickets are $18 per person for Erie Canal Museum members, and $20 for non-members. Museum members should phone 315-471-0593, extension 12, to purchase tickets. You can also buy tickets online. Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the Museum, under routes 81 and 690.