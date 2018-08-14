German Flatts Living History Weekend Schedule

German Flatts' annual Living History Weekend takes you all the way back to the Civil War days.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 14 with the opening of the Replica Civil War camp.

Everything begins on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by the start of the 5k run at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m. the Civil War camp opens for tours.

10:30 a.m. begins the infantry drills and live cannon demonstrations

From noon until 4 p.m. take a tour of the Fort Herkimer Church

At 1 p.m. make your own Sundays with the Herkimer County Dairy Princess

The Civil War battle reenactment begins at 4 p.m.

Following the battle from 6 - 9 p.m. will be live music.

Throughout the day you can enjoy food, a 50/50 raffle, bounce house, and a bake sale.

For the kids there will be children's train rides along the canal, face painting, corn husk doll making and pumpkin painting.

The fun starts up again on Sunday, September 16 with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and the closing battle starts Sunday at 1 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit the German Flatts Town Park Facebook page .

