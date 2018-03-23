Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is trading dragons for aliens. Syfy’s first look at the veteran author’s adaptation of Nightflyers has already arrived, promising “ Psycho in space” as aliens infiltrate a doomed starship.

USA Today provided a first look at the new ten-episode Nightflyers , which adapts Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name. The cast features Boardwalk Empire alum Gretchen Mol as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne as Auggie. Executive producer Jeff Buhler likens the project to “either Alien with a ghost or The Shining in space,” while a more comprehensive synopsis for the fall series can be found below:

‘Nightflyers’ follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain – in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

That said, Nightflyers recently suffered a minor setback. Showrunner Daniel Cerone exited the series and will be replaced by writer-producer Buhler. Syfy will come forth with additional trailers this summer, so stay tuned.