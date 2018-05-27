George R.R. Martin Producing Animated ‘Ice Dragon’ Movie
Well, it probably won’t look like that. The latest project to delay The Winds of Winter from ever hitting bookshelves is an animated movie based on George R.R. Martin’s short-story-turned-children’s-tale The Ice Dragon, set in the world of Westeros but not in any way adjacent to Game of Thrones.
The story tells of the Ice Dragon, a legendary creature who is tamed by a young girl named Adara, a winter child born in the cold years, who rides the dragon’s back and saves her village from destruction. The synopsis for the book reads:
In the world of A Song of Ice and Fire the ice dragon was a creature of legend and fear, for no man had ever tamed one. When it flew overhead, it left in its wake desolate cold and frozen land. But Adara was not afraid. For Adara was a winter child, born during the worst freeze that anyone, even the Old Ones, could remember.
Adara could not remember the first time she had seen the ice dragon. It seemed that it had always been in her life, glimpsed from afar as she played in the frigid snow long after the other children had fled the cold. In her fourth year she touched it, and in her fifth year she rode upon its broad, chilled back for the first time. Then, in her seventh year, on a calm summer day, fiery dragons from the North swooped down upon the peaceful farm that was Adara’s home. And only a winter child—and the ice dragon who loved her—could save her world from utter destruction.
This ice dragon is probably not the same as [SPOILER alert] what Viserion became at the end of Game of Thrones’ most recent season. This is geared more towards children, and, per Deadline, a project from Warner Bros. Animation (the studio behind The LEGO Movie, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, and Storks). And though A Song of Ice and Fire is name-dropped in the description, this also doesn’t take place in the same universe as Game of Thrones—Martin wrote The Ice Dragon in 1980, well before A Game of Thrones was first published. So don’t expect any familiar characters to pop up in this one. Now, uhh, about The Winds of Winter......