Gene Simmons Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Gene Simmons is the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation after a women reportedly launched a lawsuit against the Kiss bassist.

TMZ says the legal papers allege Simmons made inappropriate physical contact with a person who is using the name “Jane Doe” for the purposes of this court action.

According to the report, the woman said she was employed as a dishwasher at one of Kiss’ Rock & Brews bar and restaurants in 2016. He visited the establishment, and his manager along with her co-workers, encouraged her to pose for a photo with him, TMZ says.

When the manager suggested she move closer, the suit claims Simmons “reached over the forcefully placed his hand on her vagina, completely covering it.” The moment is said to have been captured in a photograph, which she showed to co-workers. It was also alleged that Simmons acted in a “sexually charged” manner towards other women during the visit, “encouraging them to unbutton their shirts.”

Neither Simmons nor his representatives have commented yet on the allegations. This story will be updated when they do.