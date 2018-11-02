The First Photo of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Is Here

It’s almost time to return to Westeros, one last time. But first, here’s your first look at Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on the set of Game of Thrones Season 8 — AKA the last season of Game of Thrones ever, so start emotionally preparing yourself for that right now. It comes via the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly :

How will Season 8 stack up will all of the adventures and intrigue so far? Here’s how co-executive producer Bryan Cogman put it to EW :

It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.

Unlike previous seasons, the finale of Game of Thrones will feature just six episodes — the lowest order of any of the eight seasons to date. After that, the show will end, although HBO is developing other Game of Thrones- related projects, like the still-untitled prequel series that we learned earlier this week will star Naomi Watts.

The final season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO next spring. We’re still waiting on an official release date.