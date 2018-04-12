You know those movies where it seems like a bunch of dudes sat around a room, tossing darts at a big corkboard full of genres to come up with an idea? What if Romeo and Juliet , but in space? What if Hamlet , but it’s the Norse gods? What if the setting and aesthetics of Mad Max: Fury Road , but the plot of, I dunno, The Fifth Element ?

If the last idea tickles your fancy, I’ve got some good news for you: James Franco ’s new movie Future World is exactly that. The post-apocalyptic Future World (not to be confused with the 1976 Westworld sequel) takes place mostly in a desert wasteland populated by people who ride motorcycles and wear those steampunk goggles Hot Topic used to sell. It involves Milla Jovovich and a very special blonde robot with heterochromia played by Suki Waterhouse ( The Bad Batch ). Lucy Liu is… also… in it?

In a post-apocalyptic world, where water and gasoline have long since dried-up, a prince from the oasis (one of the last known safe-havens) must venture out to find medicine for the ailing queen (Lucy Liu), but along the way he gets mixed up with the warlord (James Franco) and his robot Ash (Suki Waterhouse), which leads to a daring journey through the desolate wastelands.

Future World hits theaters, on demand and iTunes May 25.